Vedaa actor John Abraham opens up on actors endorsing paan masala; 'You are selling death'

John Abraham is one of the fittest actors in the industry, always maintaining an enviable physique. He is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vedaa. Ahead of it, the actor opened up on actors endorsing paan masala brands. He said he loves his fellow actors but would never advertise a paan-masala brand and play with people's lives.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show podcast, John Abraham discussed people who talk about fitness, advertising paan masala later. The actor said that he loves all his actor friends, and not disrespecting any of them but wants to make it clear that he is talking about himself.

"But I will not sell death, because it’s a matter of principle. Do you know that the yearly turnover for the paan-masala industry is Rs 45,000 crore? Which means that even the government is supporting it, and that’s why it isn’t illegal," he said. The actor further said he would never understand actors who claim that they are selling 'elaichi' and not tobacco. "You're selling death. How can you live with it?" he asked.

Vedaa actor also said he cannot live with two images of himself in life. He talked about preaching what he practices and said he would not live like other actors who talk about living a healthy lifestyle but end up promoting a tobacco brand.

He said that if he lives his life with honesty, and practices what he preaches, then he is a role model and added that if he presents a fake version of himself in public and behaves like a different person behind their back, they’ll spot it.

Speaking about Vedaa, John expressed his excitement for the movie in a statement. He stated, "I am excited to be part of a film like Vedaa." He also added that it is a story that will resonate with audiences and inspire them to stand up for the right things.

Meanwhile, Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani marking his reunion with John Abraham after the success of Batla House. The cast also features Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahadev Singh Lakhawat, Kapil Nirmal, and more.

Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios with Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment and is scheduled for an Independence Day release (15th August).

