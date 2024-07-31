Vedaa: Trailer of John Abraham, Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer action thriller to release on THIS date

The month of August 2024 is going to be packed with the release of highly anticipated films, among which one is Vedaa. The action thriller stars John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Earlier, the power-packed teaser of the film created quite a buzz among the audience, and now the makers have unveiled the release date of the trailer. The trailer is all set to be launched tomorrow, August 1.

John Abraham, Sharvari, and Vedaa team gear up for the release of the trailer

Today, July 31, 2024, the team of the upcoming movie Vedaa took to their social media platforms to share the announcement video of the trailer date. The video featured John Abraham’s dialogue from the teaser, in which he said, “Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai.” The clip was filled with high-octane action sequences of John and Sharvari Wagh, and then revealed the text “Trailer Out Tomorrow.”

The caption of Sharvari’s Instagram post also disclosed that the trailer will be out on August 1. It read, “Jhagadne nahin, ladne aa rahe hain Vedaa aur Abhimanyu! #Vedaa trailer out tomorrow! In cinemas this Independence Day!”

Have a look at the announcement here!

John Abraham, Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Vedaa gets certified U/A from CBFC

Earlier, on July 25, the makers released a statement saying that they were yet to secure a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. Later, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vedaa had been certified U/A.

A source close to the development revealed, “Vedaa has been certified U/A by the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification without a single cut. The makers have been advised to put a disclaimer at the beginning, and the entire content has gotten a clean chit from the certification body. The team of Vedaa is very happy with the smooth process and appreciates the fact that the CBFC team could relate to the important issue they are trying to address through the film.”

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa is slated to release in cinemas on August 15, the Independence Day holiday.

