John Abraham is impressed as influencer copies his 'same damn smile' in video; actor calls him 'outstanding'

John Abraham, who enjoys a huge fan following on his Instagram account, posts not quite often, but when he does, fans pour in love to him.

Recently, John reacted to a video in which an influencer could be seen imitating him and his smile. The comments section also agreed with the actor's comment.

John Abraham's reaction to influencer copying his smile

On May 11, an influencer named Vansh Gandhi shared a video on his Instagram account. In the video, he can be seen imitating the style of John Abraham. From his walking to smile, Vansh copied the actor's style, and that grabbed the attention of John himself.

Some days ago, Abraham commented on the post, and he was impressed by the imitation. He wrote, "Vansh you are outstanding !!!"

The influencer's video had the text "POV you're John Abraham," and he captioned it, "It's always the same damn smile (crying and smirking faces)."

Have a look:

John Abraham shows kind-hearted gesture by gifting riding shoes worth Rs 22,500 to fan on his birthday

A few weeks ago, John Abraham made headlines for celebrating the birthday of one of his fans with a heartwarming gesture. In a series of tweets on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted by Akshay Kedari, he shared how his favorite actor made his day by celebrating his birthday with him. John also gifted his fan shoes worth Rs 22.5k as a birthday gift.

While sharing the photos of the gift, Akshay tweeted, “@TheJohnAbraham Sir Gifted Me This Premium Italian Riding Shoes On My Bday...Worth Of 22.5K... Thank You So Much Sir”.

John Abraham starrer Vedaa’s first look poster out

Director Nikkhil Advani’s much anticipated, high-energy action-drama Vedaa, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari, is all set to release on the big screen.

In the first poster, we see John in quite an intense avatar while Sharvari hides behind him with teary eyes. Six years after their successful collaboration on Batla House, Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham reunite to bring forth yet another compelling story.

Sharing this poster, the actor wrote, “#Vedaa #WaitForIt She needed a savior. She got a weapon. Releasing in cinemas on July 12th!”

John Abraham's work front

Speaking about John Abraham’s professional life, the actor has numerous superhit movies in his kitty. John was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. He garnered praise for his action-packed performances.

The actor will next be seen in Nikhil Advani’s Vedaa, which will be released on July 12 this year and stars Sharvari Wagh in the lead role.

