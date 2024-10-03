Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actor Triptii Dimri recalls she would ‘go home and cry’ during Laila Majnu; admits not knowing ‘a’ of acting when actress came to Mumbai

Triptii Dimri was a part of multiple movies before she rose to fame with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal last year. She started 2024 by sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in Bad Newz which ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of this year. Looking at her work on the big screen, it’s hard to believe that there was a time when she didn’t know the basics of acting. When she was filming Laila Majnu, the actress would go home and cry as she wouldn’t get what her director or co-star was talking about.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is Triptii Dimri’s upcoming comic caper with Rajkummar Rao. In the midst of promoting the film, the actress spoke about not knowing the intricacies of acting when she moved from her hometown Garhwal in Uttarakhand to Mumbai. All she wanted to do was something that was different. The Qala actress told The Hollywood Reporter India that she was never academically good and expressed to her parents that she would give modeling a try. While she wanted to move to the city of dreams, her parents were initially scared of her decision as she was a shy and introverted person who never stepped out of Delhi.

Despite their parents not being happy about her decision to enter the entertainment world, she decided to give it a shot. Years later, she bagged a role in the 2017 film, Poster Boys. But working alongside Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade was difficult for her as she didn’t know the ‘a’ of acting. Hence, according to her, she didn’t perform well in it. In the chat, the Bulbbul star recalled landing Laila Majnu despite being rejected in her first attempt.

After getting the role, Triptii would attend workshops with her director Sajid Ali and co-star Avinash Tiwary. While they would discuss acting, backstory, and characterizations for the film, she would simply sit there blank-faced, not knowing anything. “I would go home and cry thinking, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ because I didn’t understand what they were saying or their language,” the actress expressed adding that a part of her wanted to quit.

