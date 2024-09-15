Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri can’t stop laughing in their latest Instagram reel; here's why

Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The recently released trailer has generated considerable excitement among fans. Now, the duo has taken to Instagram to share a reel in which they can’t stop laughing. Curious about the reason? They were simply reacting to a scene from their movie that had them bursting into laughter.

In the video, Rao and Dimri can be seen sitting on a sofa and laughing uncontrollably. The post read, "Kuch nahi yaar #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo dekhi hamne. Usi ke scenes ke bare mein soch rahe hain aur Hansi ruk nahi rahi hai. Aap bhi dekhna. Releasing in theatres on 11th October."

Check out the video here:

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section. One person wrote, "Brother, I too am laughing after seeing you?". One fan wrote, "Oldies at 6am in the park". Someone wrote, "After seeing vicky with another Stree, Stree be like : Tu toh gayaa bickyy". One person wrote, "My relatives after knowing that I failed in my boards exam". One person commented, "Rajkumar bhaiya x tripti bhabhi respect button".

On September 12, 2024, the team behind Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video unveiled the trailer on various social media platforms. Running for 3 minutes and 32 seconds, this upcoming comedy-drama is set in Rishikesh during the 1990s. the trailer features Rao and Triptii Dimri as Vicky and Vidya, who plan to film their wedding night.

The situation turns chaotic when their wedding night CD is stolen from their home. Vijay Raaz appears as a police inspector who teams up with them to track down the missing CD.

Additionally, Mallika Sherawat makes a captivating return, bringing her signature glamour to the film. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and features a stellar cast including Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mukesh Tiwari, Mast Ali, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar in prominent roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl, the film is set to release in theaters on October 11, 2024.

