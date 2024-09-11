What to watch this weekend: Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders to Vikrant Massey’s Sector 36

The upcoming weekend is surely one of the most awaited and exciting ones for all the cine-buffs. The week has an unmissable list of shows and movies that had the audience’s attention for quite a while. From Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders to Vikrant Massey’s Sector 36; check out the list of upcoming movies that you can’t afford to miss this weekend.

1. The Buckingham Murders

Release Date: September 13

September 13 Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen

Kareena Kapoor, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen Director: Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Topping the list has to be Hansal Mehta’s directorial, The Buckingham Murders. An intense thriller movie led by Kareena Kapoor, it features her in the role of a detective, Jasmeet Bhamra, who investigates the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. In doing so, amidst all these tensions, she is also blamed for creating uproar in the community.

2. Sector 36

Release Date: September 13

September 13 Star Cast: Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal

Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal Director: Aditya Nimbalkar

Aditya Nimbalkar Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

If you enjoy thrillers, then Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal’s Sector 36 should be on your watchlist. In the trailer of Aditya Nimbalkar’s directorial trailer, we get to see a police inspector, played by Deepak Dobriyal who races against time to save the lives of missing children in an attempt to arrest the serial killer played by the 12th Fail actor.

Advertisement

3. Berlin

Release Date: September 13

September 13 Star Cast: Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, Kabir Bedi

Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, Kabir Bedi Director: Atul Sabharwal

Atul Sabharwal Genre: Spy-thriller

Spy-thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee 5

If you enjoyed Stree 2, then Aparshakti Khurana is returning to showcase a different side of his acting in Berlin. The trailer of the spy-thriller promises an unrestrained drama revolving around power and deceit, enough to keep you on the edge of your seat.

4. Adbhut

Release Date: September 15

September 15 Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra Director: Sabbir Khan

Sabbir Khan Genre: Supernatural and Horror

Supernatural and Horror Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Sony Max

Last but not least is Adbhut, the movie that narrates the story of a couple who moves into their new home. However, the girl begins to notice unsettling occurrences. In the movie, Nawazuddin plays the role of a detective, while Diana’s role hints at her possible connection to supernatural events. It is set to have a direct-to-television release, airing on Sony Max at 8 p.m. on September 15.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Meet actor known for good looks, worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol but left movies to become a prominent TV face