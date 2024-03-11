Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar to now release on THIS date

The highly anticipated film Do Aur Do Pyaar is set to weave its magic on the silver screen, promising an unforgettable love story. Starring the talented ensemble of Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, this cinematic gem, backed by Applause Entertainment, is gearing up to be the coolest romance of the season. Originally slated for a March 29, 2024 release, the film's team and makers have recently unveiled a new release date, adding an extra layer of excitement to the much-anticipated tale of two hearts and their incredible journey into Pyaar.

Do Aur Do Pyaar gets new release date

Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy will not hit theaters on April 19, 2024. The makers took to Instagram and shared a poster along with the new release date.

About Do Aur Do Pyyar

On January 16, Vidya Balan sparked curiosity among fans with a mysterious Instagram post. Depicting two hands forming a victory symbol separated by a plus sign and followed by a heart, speculations ran wild about a potential pregnancy announcement. However, the plot thickened as Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy shared identical posts. The mystery surrounding these emojis has now been unraveled, revealing a collaborative tease for their upcoming movie, Do Aur Do Pyaar. The synchronized social media hints turned out to be a clever promotional strategy, leaving fans excited for the unfolding love story on the big screen.

On their Instagram page, Applause Entertainment recently posted the initial poster for their upcoming film, "Do Aur Do Pyaar." The poster showcases Vidya Balan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ileana D’Cruz, and Pratik Gandhi. Vidya is depicted embracing Sendhil, and Ileana is seen leaning on Pratik.

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's happy picture had fans gushing

A couple of years ago, Vidya Balan shared an adorable picture with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, capturing a moment of uncontrollable laughter between them. Fast forward to today, the anticipation is high as fans eagerly await the release of a film featuring Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and the charming Sendhil Ramamurthy in a first-time casting collaboration. The excitement peaked as Vidya, on Instagram, reminisced about the delightful moments during the shoot of their untitled romantic comedy-drama in Ooty. Expressing gratitude for the unforgettable winter spell, Vidya mentioned missing Sendhil and Ileana. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, this promising film is set to hit theaters on April 19, 2024, promising a memorable and heartwarming cinematic experience for audiences.

Vidya Balan on the work front

In addition to her role in Do Aur Do Pyaar, Vidya Balan has exciting plans lined up on the professional front. She recently took to Twitter to share the announcement video for Bhool Bhulaiya 3, where she will reprise her iconic role as Manjulika alongside Kartik Aaryan, who goes by the moniker Rooh Baba in the film. The video features the duo dancing to the classic tune Mere Dholna, building up anticipation for the upcoming installment. Kartik Aaryan, equally thrilled, had previously shared the news on social media, expressing excitement about Vidya Balan joining the cast for this Diwali release.

The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, achieved both box office success and cult status over the years. Its sequel, released on May 20, 2022, saw Kartik Aaryan and Tabu taking over the lead roles. Now, as the much-anticipated third installment gears up for release on Diwali 2024, fans can look forward to another round of the beloved horror-comedy franchise.

