Do Aur Do Pyaar First Look: Makers release Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy's poster
Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar's first poster is out and we bet fans are going to love it.
On January 16, Vidya Balan’s cryptic post on Instagram left all her fans wondering what she wanted to convey. Her Instagram story had several emojis of two hands making a victory symbol, separated by a plus sign and then a heart sign after an equals to sign. Many fans were speculating that the actress was going to announce her pregnancy. But minutes after her post, Pratik Gandhi, then Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy had the same post on their story. Today, it is finally decoded that these stars had teased their upcoming movie titled Do Aur Do Pyaar.
Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Pratik Gandhi starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar announced
Taking to their Instagram handle, Applause Entertainment shared the first poster of their upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar. The poster features Vidya Balan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ileana D’Cruz, and Pratik Gandhi. Vidya can be seen hugging Sendhil, while Ileana can be seen leaning on Pratik. Sharing this poster, the Instagram handle of Applause Entertainment wrote, “This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar releasing in cinemas on 29th March, 2024!"
Check it out:
Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi’s happy picture a couple of years back had fans gushing
It was a couple of years back that Vidya Balan had dropped a picture with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi. These two looked cute together and could not control their laughter in the picture.
The first-time casting of Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and American-Asian heartthrob Sendhil Ramamurthy in a film together has all the fans excited. Sharing this picture, Vidya wrote, “And just like that, a wonderful winter spell in Ooty comes to an end. As we wrap the shoot of our untitled romantic comedy-drama, will cherish these memories for life. Missed Sendhil and Ileana!”
The film directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta will hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.
