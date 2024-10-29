Vidya Balan recalls suffering from inflammation as she reflects on losing weight; reveals new diet which worked 'beautifully' for her

Vidya Balan has recently talked about losing drastic weight this year purely through her diet and not working out. The actress who has been vegetarian revealed that spinach and bottle gourd didn’t suit her.

During a recent conversation with Galatta India, Vidya Balan admitted that she dieted and worked out like "crazy" to be thin. She shared that she would lose weight, but it would again come back up until she met a nutritional group, Amura Health in Chennai.

"They said, 'It is just inflammation; it is not really fat'. So, they put me on a diet to get rid of the inflammation, elimination of inflammation it is called, and it worked beautifully for me and the weight went like that because they eliminated foods that were not suiting me. I have been a vegetarian all my life, (yet) I didn't know palak and doodhi (spinach and bottle gourd) don't suit me," she shared.

The 45-year-old actress, emphasizing on how even vegetables at times don’t suit everybody, stated that one needs to figure out what works for them. She noted what works for one may not work for another individual.

Vidya mentioned that she used to work out like a "beast" to be in the shape, but she was suggested to stop working out. "You know everyone has been telling me 'Oh my God, you are your slimmest' and I have not worked out all year. This is the first year that I have not worked out," she said, further adding that judgment around the body is brutal.

The Parineeta actress highlighted that people put on weight for various reasons. She pointed out that there can be different reasons behind the weight gain, as one's body expresses what they are going through emotionally. Drawing a difference, the actress mentioned that she would work out like a "beast" in the gym, and now people come and ask her what has she been doing to lose the weight.

To which, Vidya humorously mentioned that she tells them she is not doing anything but enjoying herself and feeling healthier. On a concluding note, the actress stated that one should exercise but remember that no two people are the same and one must respect the individuality.

