Vidya Balan reveals she would love to do The Dirty Picture 2 and says, ‘It's been a while since I've done…’

The Dirty Picture was a game-changer for Vidya Balan's career. Recently, the actress shared that when filmmaker Milan Luthria came to her offering the film, she was determined to do it. Moreover, she mentioned that she is excited to do a sequel to the film The Dirty Picture 2.

In a candid conversation with Galatta India, Vidya Balan shared that she was always keen to do The Dirty Picture. Unlike the opinion of people around her who cautioned about the role, she was sure about it.

Balan explained that she is a hungry actor, and when the director, Milan Luthria, came to her to offer the film, she immediately gave a nod. The actress noted that she was not offered that kind of role, and considers it the best career decision.

Vidya recalled, "I remember a few people saying you know, but your image is the very decision of my career. People told me I remember a few people saying you know, but your image is very different I said what image? I've started my career just now. I'm just a few films old. I don't want to be even at this stage I don't want to be limited by an image."

The Mission Mangal actress didn't think much about people's comments and decided that she wanted to play versatile roles on-screen.

She asserted that she wasn't scared to play the role of Reshma in the film. Rather, she was waiting for this kind of opportunity. Instead, Vidya mentioned it came to her, and she 'grabbed it with both hands."

The decision proved fruitful as the actress is known for playing some of the most versatile roles on-screen. When asked if she would like to be a part of the film's sequel, she said, "I would love to. I'm ready for it. I'm fully ready for it, and I feel that, yeah, it would be great. You know it's been a while since I've done a juicy role, you know."

The Dirty Picture (2011) was a biographical drama based on the life of Silk Smitha, starring Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Nasseruddin Shah, and more.

