The Internet is convinced Vedang Raina is on a beach vacation with rumored GF Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya after he drops stunning PICS

Vedang Raina was last seen in Vasan Bala’s directorial Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt. After the film’s release, the actor is currently enjoying his beach vacation. The actor has been offering a peek into his joyous time through social media. Meanwhile, the latest post left fans speculating that he is accompanied by his rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya.

Today, on October 29, Vedang Raina took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from his beachy vacation. In a carousel of images, he can be seen enjoying his time doing snorkelling, witnessing golden hour and swimming. The coolest photo dump from his holiday is enough to prove that he's having a gala time.

He captioned the post, "I found Dory" followed by a blue heart and wave emoji and added the song Khaabon Ke Parindey in the background.

This time, more than the photo dump, it was the reaction of fans that caught everyone’s attention. Several fans guessed that The Archies actor is currently vacationing with rumored girlfriend, Khushi Kapoor accompanied by her sister, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya.

A user wrote, "Khushi Kapoor takes good pictures" while another fan speculated, "Together on a trip, Jhanvi, Khushi and Vedang. He post morning pics and they posts evenings". A third fan complimented, "Khushi you are one lucky girl" and another fan gushed, "WHAT IS THIS EVEN???? I AM DROOLING" while another fan exclaimed, "HATT JAO KHUSHI KAPOOR" and another user pointed out, "All 4 of you are in maldivess..... Beachy guyz".

Notably, on October 28, Khushi and Janhvi shared a hilarious video as they recreated the popular lines of Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Before that, they also shared a post posing beside the beach, while Shikhar Pahariya also shared a picture facing against the camera standing in the ocean.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina entered the industry together with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. While Vedang was last seen in Jigra, Khushi will next share screen space with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in Advait Chandan’s untitled.

