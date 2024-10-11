Vijay 69: Anupam Kher and Chunky Panday’s quirky slice-of-life Netflix movie to release on THIS date

Vijay 69 is a charming slice-of-life film featuring Anupam Kher in the lead role. The story follows a 69-year-old man who decides to take on the challenge of competing in a triathlon, showcasing his determination and spirit at an age when most would shy away from such endeavors. Directed by Akshay Roy, this unique film is set to premiere on Netflix on November 8, 2024. The movie also stars Chunky Panday in a pivotal role.

Netflix took to social media to unveil a motion poster announcing the release date. In the poster, Kher appears unrecognizable as he is seen dressed as an athlete, riding his bicycle. The post read, "Zindagi ek race nahin hai. It’s a triathlon, Vijay 69 is out on 8 November, only on Netflix."

Embodying the essence of "better late than never," the film chronicles the inspiring journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man who challenges societal norms by preparing for a triathlon and refuses to let age hinder his dreams.

With its lighthearted tone and touching message, the film delves into universal moments of resilience, skillfully intertwining humor and emotion as it examines the relationships that support us.

According to Moneycontrol, Kher expressed that Vijay 69 is more than just a movie; it serves as a testament to passion, perseverance, and the indomitable human spirit. He emphasized that the film illustrates the idea that age should never be an obstacle to chasing dreams and that every stage of life provides opportunities for new beginnings.

Kher described playing this role as an inspiring journey and expressed his excitement for audiences worldwide to enjoy this uplifting story on Netflix.

He also thanked the writer and director, Akshay Roy, along with producers Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, for giving him the chance to remind everyone that, regardless of age, our potential for greatness is boundless.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in The Signature, Kaagaz 2, and Neeraj Pandey's action-packed web series The Freelancer. Next, he will be working on Tanvi: The Great, a project he is directing as well.

