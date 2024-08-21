EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen joins Anupam Kher's Tanvi: The Great

In 2002, Anupam Kher made his directorial debut with Om Jai Jagdish, which over the years has gained popularity with repeat viewing on television. Earlier in March, Anupam Kher announced his next directorial, Tanvi: The Great. The film went on floors in Mumbai recently and now, we have exclusively learnt Game of Thrones actor, Iain Glen, has joined Anupam Kher to play a key role in Tanvi: The Great.

According to sources close to the development, Iain Glen has already joined Anupam Kher on the sets of the film in Mumbai. "Glen will he playing a substantial role in the film. Anupam Kher has got all celebrated people in his team - from Oscar Winning, MM Keervani to do the music, to Academy Winner, Resul Pookuty as Sound Designer, among many more. Iain Glen joining the cast has just added more excitement," revealed a source close to the development.

Tanvi: The Great is produced by Anupam Kher himself under his banner Anupam Kher Studios. Below mentioned are some of the images we came across of Iain Glen in deep conversation with Anupam Kher on the sets of the film.

In March 2024, Anupam Kher took to social media to announce his directorial. The legendary actor had shared, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Anupam Kher will next be seen as an actor in the YRF Production, Vijay 69. The film is presently in post production stage and is set to release direct to digital on Netflix soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

