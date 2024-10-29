Vijay 69 Trailer OUT: Anupam Kher’s inspiring tale of participating in triathlon at 69 evokes ‘sapne dekhe, umar nahi’ thought

The eagerly awaited trailer for Vijay 69, starring Anupam Kher, has finally been released and is creating a buzz for all the right reasons. Kher, portraying a 69-year-old man, is winning hearts with his inspiring journey to compete in a triathlon, evoking the sentiment that ‘sapne dekhe, umar nahi’. The trailer also features Chunky Panday as Anupam's friend, adding a delightful dynamic to the story.

Today (October 29), Netflix India unveiled the trailer for Vijay 69, featuring Anupam Kher as a 69-year-old 'angry old man'. The trailer reveals his desire to accomplish something memorable before he passes away, leading him to the idea of participating in a triathlon.

He shares this ambition with his friend, played by Chunky Panday, who initially dismisses it but eventually offers his support.

Watch the trailer right here!

Anupam faces numerous challenges, including finding a coach and convincing his family to support his decision. Despite these hurdles, he perseveres, training rigorously for four months, only to have his form rejected.

The trailer leaves us wondering how he will bounce back from this significant setback. This inspiring story of competing in a triathlon at 69 embodies the belief that dreams have no age.

The caption stated, “Sapne dekhiye, umar nahi,” and included the film’s release date: “Vijay 69 is out on 8 November, only on Netflix.”

Vijay 69 is directed and written by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film also features Mihir Ahuja in a notable role.

In an earlier Instagram post, Anupam Kher shared that Vijay 69 holds deep personal significance for him, marking a milestone of 40 years in cinema. He expressed, “At 69, I learnt swimming because of Vijay 69! It made me realise that age is just a number and only you can stop yourself from new experiences.”

He also mentioned that his father, a clerk, serves as a significant source of inspiration for him. Kher reflected on the profound impact his father's eyes had on him, conveying emotions without uttering a word.

He emphasized that whenever he portrays an ordinary person on screen, it's a genuine representation rather than a mere performance. Kher also expressed his unwavering commitment to acting, stating that he has never considered quitting, even during challenging times, and he remains resolute in his determination.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has completed 40 years in Indian cinema this year, having appeared in nearly 600 films throughout his illustrious career.

