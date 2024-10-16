Vijay Varma reveals he is eyeing opportunities in Hollywood after Ishaan Khatter and Ali Fazal; ‘It's a lucrative time’

Vijay Varma has had an inspiring journey to fame in the Hindi film industry. His performances in movies like Darlings, Jaane Jaan, and Mirzapur have always impressed fans. In a recent interview, the actor shared that he feels it's the right time to seek good opportunities in the West, as Indian actors are being cast for a variety of roles there.

The push for inclusivity in Hollywood has prompted many Indian actors to seek better opportunities there. Recently, Vijay Varma spoke with Variety and shared his excitement about pursuing work in Hollywood.

Varma started with minor roles and later gained recognition in Bollywood and regional cinema due to his acting skills. However, in order to expand his career and explore more opportunities, the actor believes that now is the perfect time to focus on Hollywood.

The versatile actor explained, "It's a very good time to make that jump." In contrast to earlier times when Indian actors were only able to play specific roles written for South Asian men, they are now being considered for a wider range of roles, opening up more opportunities. Vijay is intrigued by the "color-blind casting" trend that has benefited actors such as Ishaan Khatter and Ali Fazal, who have secured notable projects in the West.

He further mentioned, "With more acceptance coming in from international producers and directors looking at Indian diaspora actors and brown actors for a variety of roles, it's a very lucrative time." As a result, the actor wants to spend the first half of 2025 exploring interesting work opportunities in the West.

Advertisement

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. He will next be seen in the film Ul Jalool Ishq, co-starring Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma admits he wants to do central roles moving forward for THIS reason: ‘I’ve had stints with ensemble casts'