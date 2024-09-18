Vijay Varma admits he wants to do central roles moving forward for THIS reason: ‘I’ve had stints with ensemble casts'

Actor Vijay Varma is currently enjoying the success of his recently released limited series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Although the show faced significant scrutiny, Varma received special praise for his performance. The actor recently spoke about his focus on taking up central roles and admitted that "he's done with his stints with an ensemble cast".

In a chat with HT City, The actor shared, "Going forward, I am looking primarily towards central roles, as I’ve had stints with ensemble casts. I want to do something where I have a lot more responsibility". He added that working alongside talented actors like Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, under the guidance of a strong director like Anubhav Sinha, provided a sense of security. He also mentioned that he was selecting more in-depth roles, allowing him to explore his potential further.

Reflecting on his journey, the 38-year-old actor shared that he had played the lead in his first film, but it was never released. As a result, he had to carve his own path, beginning with supporting roles. Although Varma quickly gained recognition for his performances in negative roles, he eventually wanted a break from them.

Varma joked that the audience had begun to associate his presence with something suspicious happening. Regarding IC 814, Varma described it as a "prestige project," which he viewed as a badge of honor. He added that it was particularly special due to the talent involved and its portrayal of a significant event in history.

When asked about the type of roles he was looking forward to, he explained that he was focused on theatrical films and roles that would challenge him. He emphasized that the story should resonate with a wide audience, if not the broadest one possible.

When questioned about his romantic life, Varma, who had revealed his relationship with actor Tamannaah Bhatia the previous year, mentioned that it was a private matter, and they intended to keep it that way. He added that public scrutiny did not bother him as he preferred not to let others intrude on his personal space. The couple had met while working on Lust Stories 2 (2023) and started dating soon after the film's completion.

