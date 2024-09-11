Ishaan Khatter confirms he’s dating someone not as 'established' as him; says talking about private life in public 'affects the women I’m with'

Ishaan Khatter is one of the promising talents of the Hindi film industry in recent times. From starting his acting career with his first film, Dhadak in 2018 to making his international debut with the drama series, The Perfect Couple this year, Ishaan continues to shine brighter. As with many actors who are frequently photographed by the paparazzi in Mumbai, the Dhadak star is often spotted with his rumored girlfriend, Chandni Bainz. Ishaan, who usually remains tight-lipped about his dating life, has confirmed that the actor is with someone who is not as 'established' as he is. The actor also believes that talking about his relationship status in public 'affects the women' he is with.

During his new interview with The Dirty Magazine, Ishaan Khatter confirmed that he isn't single anymore and was quizzed if he wished to reveal the details of his current relationship. Ishaan hinted that he has a woman in his life right now. However, the actor shared that he prefers to guard his private life and didn't divulge the name of his lady love.

The Pippa actor mentioned his previous relationships with actresses and said, "I've been in a relationship with someone who is not as established as me so I'm very aware of how it affects the women I’m with."

The Perfect Couple star added that he can't control the media or paparazzi to photograph him and that is why he is "bit protective" about his personal life.

Ishaan also spilled the beans about the kind of boyfriend he is. Calling himself a "good partner", the actor shared that he has "flaws", however, he has been working on them since his previous relationships. Revealing his "biggest flaw", the 28-year-old star expressed that he is "overly emotional".

Ishaan Khatter is often snapped hanging out with Malaysian model, Chandni Bainz for over a year. Both of them were spotted together for the first time in September 2023. They also attended Ishaan's half-brother, actor Shahid Kapoor's film screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at the beginning of this year.

On the work front, Ishaan's series, The Perfect Couple premiered on Netflix on September 5, 2024. The American mystery drama is led by Nicole Kidman. It also stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning.

