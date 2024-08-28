Vijay Varma admits many aspects of his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia still remain secret: 'I have over 5000 photos of both of us but...'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma confirmed their relationship around the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023, which was their first project together. Recently, Vijay Varma admitted that while their relationship is not concealed, they still maintain several private aspects and have over 5,000 photos together but these are meant to be kept between them. He also mentioned that he didn’t want to hide his feelings, noting that everyone has an inner "bua" who wants to know everything.

When asked if he hesitated before making their relationship public, the actor mentioned to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel that both he and Tamannaah agreed that if they enjoyed each other's company and liked each other, there was no need to hide it.

He noted that hiding a relationship requires a lot of effort, such as avoiding going out together and preventing friends from taking photos. He said, "I don’t like such restrictions. It wasn’t like I wanted to be out there, but I just didn’t want to be caged. I didn’t want to cage my feelings.”

He mentioned that although the world was aware of their relationship, many aspects of it remained private. He explained that he had over 5,000 photos of them together, but they weren't on social media because they were meant to be kept just between the two of them.

When asked if he was bothered by his relationship sometimes overshadowing his work, Vijay responded that, in today's society, people are highly interested in others' personal lives. He remarked "sabke andar ek bua hai" who only wants to discuss relationships. He likened this to a disease that couldn't be changed. However, he acknowledged that he still receives appreciation for his work once it is released, and he couldn't deny that.

In an old interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah mentioned that she bonded with Vijay Varma naturally. She explained that since he approached her with all his defenses down, it became easy for her to do the same.

The Stree 2 actress noted that high-achieving women often feel the need to work hard for everything, but with him, she didn't feel the need to be cautious or overly careful. For her, being able to be herself and having a friendship where they could laugh freely was essential. She said that Vijay is someone she cares about deeply and referred to him as her happy place.

