Vijay Varma seeks blessings at Golden Temple as he begins filming Ul Jalool Ishq; GF Tamannaah Bhatia reacts

Vijay Varma is on a roll! The actor was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Post that, the actor went for a short New Year’s vacation and is now steadily back to his professional commitments. Currently, Varma is in Amritsar shooting for Vibhu Puri’s Ul Jalool Ishq. Despite being occupied with shoot hours, Vijay took some time out from his hectic schedule and visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings.

Vijay Varma seeks blessings at the 'majestic' Golden Temple

The ever-so-talented Vijay Varma is in Amritsar as he begins shooting for his next project, Ul Jalool Ishq, backed by Manish Malhotra. During his stay in the city, the actor took some time out and paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar along with his friends. In a series of photographs shared on his Instagram handle, Vijay can be seen standing with folded hands and the holy temple in the background.

The following pictures give a peek into his visit with friends and the clapboard photo of the movie, with a glimpse of the monitor during the shoot. While sharing the post, Vijay accompanied the caption, “New beginnings need a lot of blessings. Our story brought us to Amritsar and gave us the opportunity to bow down at the majestic Golden Temple (accompanied by folded hand emojis) 2024 started with a prayer, love and poetry for us. ऊल-जलूल इश्क़”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Tamannaah Bhatia drops a 'sweet' reaction

Minutes after the post was shared, the post attracted several responses from fans and followers. On the other hand, Vijay’s ladylove, actress Tamannaah Bhatia couldn’t stop swooning over his new post. In the comments section, she wrote, “Sooooooo sweet (accompanied by red heart emojis)."

About Ul Jalool Ishq

The film was officially announced nearly a week back in a collaborative joint post by the team. Written and directed by Vibhu Puri, the film has an excellent star cast including Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi in the pivotal roles. Fashion maestro Manish Malhotra will be bankrolling the film under his production banner of Stage5 Productions. Apart from the stellar star cast, the film will get an added touch of music from the legendary Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh to start shooting for Ul Jalool Ishq in Amritsar on THIS date