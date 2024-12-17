Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia host Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal for fun Christmas get-together; PICS are already giving us holiday vibes

As the year comes to an end, it’s time to celebrate what’s left of 2024 with our loved ones. B-town couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia did exactly that and hosted their B-town friends, Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal, along with many others for a Christmas get-together.

On December 16, film producer Pragya Kapoor took to her Instagram account and dropped some glimpses of her fun meet-up with Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, and his wife Sheetal. Her December photo dump opened with a cute image of Massey sitting next to his loving wife, hand-in-hand.

She was joined by the host Tamannaah Bhatia who sat next to Pragya followed by Vijay and one more friend of the celebs. The next image is proof that the celebs enjoyed mouth-watering panipuri (stuffed water balls), adding flavor to their fun gathering. A couple of images later we can see how the stars had a gala time being goofy, funny, and carefree with their pals. Sharing the photos, Pragya penned, “Decembering #weekendvibes.”

Take a look:

Their friend Suved Lohia, who also joined the celebs at the Christmas get-together, dropped a picture with the two B-town couple and thanked Bhatia for the hospitality. In the caption, he expressed, “@tamannaahspeaks heart was full and so was the stomach. Thank you for all the love warmth and the exceptional company talented and gorgeous made the xmas spirit come alive and how !!lots of love to u @tamannaahspeaks and @itsvijayvarma @vikrantmassey such a pleasure meeting u, fan boy moment!! @sheetalthakur catching up with you after eons @pragyakapoor_ my fam i love u.”

Take a look:

Upon reading the special note Suved penned for them, the celebs took to the comments section to shower him with love. While Bhatia dropped multiple hugs and red-heart emojis, Vijay penned “See u soon” with a flying kiss emoticon. The 12th Fail actor also used emojis to express his profound emotions.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. As for his ladylove Tamannaah Bhatia, she made a stunning cameo in Stree 2.

