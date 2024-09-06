Visfot Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before adding Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh starrer to your watchlist

After appearing in Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein last month, Fardeen Khan is playing a lead role in Sanjay Gupta's production venture, Visfot. The recently released film is streaming on Jio Cinema starting today. Directed by Kookie Gulati, Visfot also stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. Krystle D'Souza and Priya Bapat are cast in supporting roles in the crime thriller. If you are planning to watch Visfot, here are 10 tweets that you should read before adding it to your watchlist.

Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh's film, Visfot has been receiving positive responses from the audience. Netizens on X have been applauding the performances of Fardeen, Riteish, and also Krystle. A few of them are admiring the gripping storyline of the edge-of-the-seat crime thriller. Some netizens are feeling otherwise.

An X user wrote, "Visfot is a faced paced thriller that keeps you hooked throughout its running minutes. The performances of the leads and supporting cast are all good, especially Riteish Deshmukh."

"Just watched #Visfot and I have no words for this masterpiece...SIMPLY OUTSTANDING," read a tweet. The X user praised the performance of Riteish Deshmukh by saying how the actor has made the audience feel emotional unlike how he usually makes them laugh. The user also lauded Fardeen Khan for his comeback and Krystle D'Souza's acting.

An X user was impressed by the respective performances of Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in Visfot. The user wished the film had been released in theaters.

One of the cinephiles called Visfot a "gripping crime-thriller" and praised its captivating storyline. The tweet suggests that Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan have delivered powerful performances in the film. It is a "must-watch", it read further.

Unlike others, an X user wasn't impressed with Sanjay Gupta's production venture, Visfot. The user referred to the film as "onetime watchable."

One of the cinephiles loved Riteish Deshmukh's acting in Visfot and stated that Fardeen Khan "looked good". The user called the storyline of Visfot "engaging" and praised its direction. "Shine again in this Film as always @FardeenFKhan also looking good, Full on thrilled and very engaging story, good direction by @kookievgulati and supporting cast also good All over film is ENGAGING (sic)," read the tweet.

Meanwhile, an X user expressed disappointment after watching Visfot. The user felt that the title of Visfot had "spark" but the film lacked "consistency". The user continued that Fardeen Khan's presence on the screens was all about feeling nostalgic, however, the actor didn't offer anything new, the tweet suggests. For this user, Visfot turned out to be a "disappointing affair".

"Really don't know why Visfot titled as Visfot, has spark but but lacks consistency. Watching Fardeen Khan back on screen made me younger with nostalgia but otherwise but same old Fardeen Khan, overall a disappointing affair," read the tweet.

This X user called Visfot an "amazing movie" and felt that it should have been released on the big screens. The user stated that it was a great dose of entertainment. In this tweet, Krystle D'Souza received appreciation for her "excellent" work in the film.

Visfot marks the reunion of Fardeen and Ritiesh after 17 years. They earlier shared screen space in Heyy Babyy in 2007. The Kookie Gulati directorial is an official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors.

