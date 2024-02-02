Vivek Oberoi calls Indian Police Force co-star Shilpa Shetty 'vampire' for THIS; opens up on his bond with her

Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi appeared together in Rohit Shetty’s series Indian Police Force, which quickly became one of the most-watched shows on OTT platforms within its first week. A highlight of the series was the interaction between Vivek and Shilpa's characters. They were batchmates during their training and now lead different departments in the security system. Recently, Vivek opened up on his friendship with the actress.

Vivek Oberoi on his friendship with Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi have been close friends for over two decades. Discussing their bond in a recent interaction with ETimes, Vivek mentioned that since the day he met her until now, she has hardly changed. Her body, fitness, appearance, youthful look, and hair remain just as they were, indicating that she seems to defy aging. He said, “From the day I’ve known her to now, she’s barely changed. Her physique, fitness, looks, youthfulness, hair is just the same, she just doesn't age. She's a vampire who drinks blood ( laughs). There has to be some story like that behind her.”

He further mentioned that she is one of the kindest individuals you could encounter. Despite whatever challenges they face individually in their lives, whenever they meet, it's always with the same love and respect. He said, “She’s one of the nicest people you can meet. No matter what we are going through in our individual lives, we meet with the same love and respect.”

Also, not many people know that Vivek's children and Shilpa's children are good friends. Adding more details, Vivek explained that there's a specific reason for it, as those are the type of individuals he would want his family to spend time with and be connected to. Despite their current status, they still hold onto their middle-class values. That's what helps to keep them grounded and secure. He said, “There's a reason for it, as those are the kind of people I'd like my family to spend time with, and be associated with. Regardless of what we have today, we still have our middle class values intact. And that's what keeps us safe.”

About Indian Police Force

With its thrilling action scenes, captivating story, impressive visuals, and outstanding acting, the seven-episode series is perfect for binge-watching. Indian Police Force celebrates the dedicated service, unwavering dedication, and strong patriotism of police officers in India who risk everything to ensure our safety.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in the main roles. It also features Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in significant roles. The series is available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories globally.

Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty’s work fronts

Vivek Oberoi entered the film industry with Ram Gopal Varma’s film Company. He showcased his acting talents in subsequent films like Saathiya, Omkara, Yuva, and several more. Vivek Oberoi’s most recent appearance was in the recently released series Indian Police Force alongside Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra directed by Rohit Shetty. Prior to this, the actor was seen in the drama series Dharavi Bank, where he starred alongside Suniel Shetty. His acting performance garnered significant critical praise.

