9 best Vyjayanthimala movies to watch if you are a fan of retro cinema

Vyjayanthimala is one of the most iconic actresses of Bollywood. She was recently awarded the Padma Vibhushan for her contributions to Indian cinema. Known for her exceptional dancing skills and versatile acting, she brought life to many unforgettable characters, and here are some of the best Vyjayanthimala movies as its testament.

9 best Vyjayanthimala movies that are absolute gold for cinema lovers:-

1. Devdas

- Cast: Vyjayanthimala, Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen

- Director: Bimal Roy

- Runtime: 2 hours 39 minutes

- Genre: Period Drama

- Release Date: December 30, 1955

In this mega-musical, Vyjayanthimala played the role of Chandramukhi, a courtesan with a heart of gold, who falls in love with the character of Devdas. The film is a must-watch to see Vyjayanthimala’s breathtaking portrayal of unanswered love and sacrifice.

2. Madhumati

- Cast: Vyjayanthimala, Dilip Kumar, Pran

- Director: Bimal Roy

- Runtime: 2 hours 46 minutes

- Genre: Mystery, Romance

- Release Date: September 12, 1958

In Madhumati, Vyjayanthimala takes up the role of a village girl who reincarnates to take revenge for her lover's death. Her dual roles demonstrated her incredible range and depth as an actress. And it was added with ethereal music and a haunting storyline turning it into a cult classic.

3. Sangam

- Cast: Vyjayanthimala, Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar

- Director: Raj Kapoor

- Runtime: 3 hours 58 minutes

- Genre: Musical, Romance

- Release Date: June 18, 1964

Vyjayanthimala’s portrayal of Radha in Sangam is both memorable and heart-wrenching. Torn between love and friendship, her performance acts as one breath of emotional turmoil that lifts up this love triangle. Watch it for her expressive eyes and the powerful chemistry between the two superstars.

4. Jewel Thief

- Cast: Vyjayanthimala, Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar

- Director: Vijay Anand

- Runtime: 3 hours 6 minutes

- Genre: Mystery, Thriller

- Release Date: October 27, 1967

In Jewel Thief, Vyjayanthimala plays the character of Shalu who is a sophisticated woman stuck in a web of fraud and mystery. Her glamorous persona and dancing skills shine through in this thriller and make this one of the best Vyjayanthimala and Dev Anand movies to watch.

5. Ganga Jumna

- Cast: Vyjayanthimala, Dilip Kumar, Nasir Khan

- Director: Nitin Bose

- Runtime: 2 hours 58 minutes

- Genre: Crime, Action

- Release Date: January 1, 1961

Vyjayanthimala’s role as a village belle named Dhanno falling for a dacoit showcases her ability to play strong, rustic characters. Her dance numbers and dramatic scenes are particularly noteworthy, making Ganga Jumna a timeless classic tale to witness.

6. Naya Daur

- Cast: Vyjayanthimala, Dilip Kumar, Ajit

- Director: B.R. Chopra

- Runtime: 2 hours 53 minutes

- Genre: Romance, Musical

- Release Date: August 15, 1957

In Naya Daur, Vyjayanthimala takes up the character of a village girl named Rajni who becomes the symbol of hope and strength. Her chemistry with Dilip Kumar and the film’s inspiring story of modernization versus tradition make it a must-watch.

7. Amrapali

- Cast: Vyjayanthimala, Sunil Dutt, Prem Nath

- Director: Lekh Tandon

- Runtime: 2 hours 1 minute

- Genre: Historical Drama

- Release Date: September 11, 1966

Vyjayanthimala’s portrayal of Amrapali who is a royal courtesan, is counted among one of her finest performances of all time. Her dance sequences and regal presence contribute largely to the film’s grandeur and make it no less than a treat for those who love historical dramas and classical dance.

8. Leader

- Cast: Vyjayanthimala, Dilip Kumar, Jayant

- Director: Ram Mukherjee

- Runtime: 2 hours 56 minutes

- Genre: Thriller, Romance

- Release Date: March 27, 1964

In the musical Leader, Vyjayanthimala plays a journalist who falls in love with a revolutionary. Her spirited performance along with the film’s political undertones make it one of the best Vyjayanthimala and Dilip Kumar movies to watch. The music of Naushad and Shakeel Badayuni is just icing on the cake.

9. Suraj

- Cast: Vyjayanthimala, Rajendra Kumar, Ajit Khan

- Director: T. Prakash Rao

- Runtime: 2 hours 34 minutes

- Genre: Musical, Romance

- Release Date: March 25, 1966

Vyjayanthimala’s role as Anuradha, a princess, is marked by her elegance and grace. The film’s music and her on-screen charisma are highlights and indeed make it one of the best Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar movies to watch. Don’t miss out on some of the hit songs in this one.

As we look back, Vyjayanthimala’s contributions to Indian cinema are unparalleled. Each of these movies highlights a different shade of her acting skills and makes us wonder if there will be anyone even close to her. Which of these Vyjayanthimala movies is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla

