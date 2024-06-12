9 best Nutan movies you shouldn’t miss

Nutan’s name is etched in history as one of the most legendary actresses of Indian cinema. Her mesmerizing performances and versatile roles lasting from intense dramas to light-hearted comedies have often found a special place in the audience’s hearts. Let's take a look at some of those Nutan movies that have stood the test of time.

9 best Nutan movies that are timeless classics

1. Bandini

- Cast: Nutan, Ashok Kumar, Dharmendra

- IMDB Rating: 7.6

- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

- Release year: 1963

- Where to watch: YouTube

Nutan in Bandini plays the character of Kalyani who is a woman imprisoned for committing a crime of passion. Her emotional yet powerful performance especially in the song O Re Maajhi Mere Saajan Hain Us Paar makes it one of the best Nutan performances of all time.

2. Sujata

- Cast: Nutan, Sunil Dutt

- IMDB Rating: 7.6

- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

- Release year: 1959

- Where to watch: YouTube

Nutan plays an orphaned girl named Sujata in this one who is raised by a Brahmin family. Her struggles against societal discrimination and her journey toward self-discovery in this movie are heartwarming. The fact that the actress showcased it so well translated Sujata into one of the best Sunil Dutt and Nutan movies to watch.

3. Milan

- Cast: Nutan, Sunil Dutt

- IMDB Rating: 6.9

- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

- Release year: 1967

- Where to watch: Youtube

Nutan takes up the character of Radha in this one who is a woman struggling between her past love and a new relationship. The actress’s emotional depth and sincerity in showcasing Radha's dilemma make Milan worth giving a watch. Nutan's grace and softness shine bright throughout the movie.

4. Seema

- Cast: Nutan, Balraj Sahni

- IMDB Rating: 7.4

- Movie Genre: Drama, Family

- Release year: 1955

- Where to watch: YouTube

Nutan essays the role of a young woman struggling against social injustice. Her performance as Gauri, fighting for her rights and dignity, is both intriguing and interesting. Notably, this is also one of the best Nutan and Balraj Sahni movies to watch.

5. Saraswatichandra

- Cast: Nutan, Manish

- IMDB Rating: 6.8

- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

- Release year: 1968

- Where to watch: YouTube

Nutan portrays a young woman entangled in a complex web of love and sacrifice. Her portrayal of Kumud's emotional evolution and internal struggles is truly spellbinding. Topped up with Nutan's signature grace, Saraswatichandra surely emerges a timeless romantic saga.

6. Anari

- Cast: Nutan, Raj Kapoor

- IMDB Rating: 7.6

- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

- Release year: 1959

- Where to watch: YouTube

In Anari, Nutan shines bright as Rajkumari who is a wealthy heiress and falls in love with a simple man. This romantic comedy featured her bringing a perfect blend of innocence and charm to the character. What is more to look forward to in this movie are its songs including Dil ki Nazar Se and Woh Chand Khila.

7. Chhalia

- Cast: Nutan, Raj Kapoor

- IMDB Rating: 6.7

- Movie Genre: Musical, Romance

- Release year: 1960

- Where to watch: YouTube

Chhalia features Nutan as Shanti, a woman who sacrifices her love for the sake of her family's happiness. Her character is selfless and resilient making this story one of the best Nutan and Raj Kumar heart-touching movies to watch. Also, the iconic song Teri Raahon Me Khade Hain featured in this classic only.

8. Paying Guest

- Cast: Nutan, Dev Anand

- IMDB Rating: 6.8

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release year: 1957

- Where to watch: YouTube

Nutan portrays the character of Shanti in Paying Guest who is a spirited young woman caught in a comedy of errors. Her performance brings out the wit and charm of the character effortlessly. Nutan's comic timing and natural acting make Paying Guest one of the most delightful entertainers of all time.

9. Tere Ghar Ke Samne

- Cast: Nutan, Dev Anand

- IMDB Rating: 7.5

- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

- Release year: 1963

- Where to watch: YouTube

In Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Nutan steps in the shoes of Sulekha who is a strong-willed woman who challenges societal norms for love and plays an independent spirit. Her determination towards the character and her chemistry with the male lead make this one of the best Dev Anand and Nutan movies of all time.

Nutan movies have indeed been a milestone in redefining Indian cinema towards stories that pushed a woman’s narrative to the forefront and gave them a central representation. Most of her titles were way ahead of time and are still celebrated as golden classics. Which of these is your favorite? Tell us in the comments.

