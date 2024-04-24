7 Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman movies that are timeless classics

Over the last few decades, Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman's movies have become immortal for audiences across generations. Having paired opposite each other in these seven unforgettable films, the duo’s electrifying on-screen chemistry brought to life tales of love, passion, and intrigue.

Let's look back at the cinematic treasures forged by the legendary pairing of Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman.

7 Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman movies to stream if you love this retro duo:-

1. Guide

- Cast: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman

- Director: Vijay Anand

- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

- Release year: 1965

- Where to watch: YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar

Guide is a crowning jewel in the crown of Dev Anand Waheeda Rehman movies, a timeless classic that continues to thrill audiences to this day. Directed by Vijay Anand, this cinematic masterpiece traces the journey of Raju, a tourist guide whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Rosie, a neglected wife seeking liberation from her suffocating marriage.

2. Kala Bazar

- Cast: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman

- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical

- Release year: 1960

- Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

In Kala Bazar, Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman reunite to weave a tale of ambition, deceit, and redemption set against the backdrop of the bustling marketplace. Directed by Vijay Anand, the film explores the murky world of black marketing and displays the moral dilemmas faced by its protagonists. Dev Anand's charismatic portrayal of a struggling poet and Waheeda Rehman's performance as a devoted sister make it a must-watch for cinephiles.

3. C.I.D.

- Cast: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman

- Director: Raj Khosla

- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

- Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

- Release year: 1956

- Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

C.I.D. features Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman at the peak of their powers, delivering unforgettable performances in this gripping crime drama. Directed by Raj Khosla, the film follows Inspector Shekhar as he investigates a series of mysterious deaths linked to a criminal mastermind. Dev Anand's demeanor and Waheeda Rehman's understated elegance keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

4. Solva Saal

- Cast: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman

- Director: Raj Khosla

- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Thriller

- Release year: 1958

- Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

In Solva Saal, Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman’s chemistry takes flight. Directed by Raj Khosla, this romantic thriller follows the misadventures of a young woman named Rekha who finds herself entangled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. Dev Anand's portrayal of a charming thief and Waheeda Rehman's performance as a spirited heroine make this film a recommended watch.

5. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja

- Cast: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman

- Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

- Release year: 1961

- Where to watch: YouTube, Zee 5

In Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman entertain audiences with their never-seen-before performances in this timeless romance. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the film follows the troublesome love story of Raja and Rani, whose destinies are woven by fate.

6. Prem Pujari

- Cast: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman

- Director: Dev Anand

- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

- Release year: 1970

- Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Prem Pujari marks a milestone collaboration between Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman, with the former also assuming the directorial role for this romantic drama. The film follows the journey of Ram, a soldier torn between his duty to his country and his love for Juliet, a peace activist. Dev Anand's earnest performance and Waheeda Rehman's ethereal presence make this movie a must-watch.

7. Baat Ek Raat Ki

- Cast: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman

- Director: Shankar Mukherjee

- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

- Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller

- Release year: 1962

- Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Baat Ek Raat Ki is a tale filled with mystery and intrigue featuring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman in leading roles. Directed by Shankar Mukherjee, the film follows the investigation of a murder mystery that unfolds over the course of a single night. Dev Anand's portrayal of a detective and Waheeda Rehman's performance as a woman caught in the web of suspicion add layers of suspense and tension to this gripping thriller.

The legacy of Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman's movies lives on every time cinephiles try to dig in and explore a few of the best old-time classics. Watch these seven times when their on-screen chemistry entertained the audiences and earned an unblurred place in everyone’s heart. For more such recommendations, come back to Pinkvilla again.

