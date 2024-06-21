World Music Day 2024: Jai Ho to Kala Chashma, 8 songs that pushed Hindi cinema to international level

It’s the day when people will tune in to their best songs and celebrate their love for music a little more than other days. If you are also planning to embrace your playlist, make sure to add these 8 songs to it which are a milestone in the Hindi music space and went global like wildfire.

1. Dum Maaro Dum from Haré Rama Haré Krishna (1971)

Find something more iconic than Zeenat Aman in this song. Considered a cult beat that the world still loves, this Asha Bhosle-sung song was most recently used at the launch event of the iPhone 13. It was also sampled in the official advertisement pushing our track to enjoy global fame.

2. Kala Chashma - Baar Baar Dekho (2016)

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in the lead, Kaala Chashma became a huge international not immediately but almost a year later when it turned into a dance trend on TikTok. Ever since then, there was no looking back for it as the song became a track to die for in top clubs across the UK, Europe, and the US. Especially because of its catchy hook steps.

3. Awara Hoon - Awara (1957)

Awara Hoon walked the way to global charts so that other songs could run that way. The song turned into a favorite wine in the Russian banquets, and it is reported that even buggies like Former Mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov and former Russian President Boris Yeltsin, were fans of this track. Several local versions of this Raj Kapoor starrer track were recreated in places like the Middle East, Greece, the Soviet Union, Turkey, and Romania.

4. Jai Ho - Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

This was no less than the 'toast of the town’ across the world and why wouldn’t it be? Composed by music maestro AR Rahman, Jai Ho was performed live by him and Sukhwinder Singh (principal vocalist) on 22nd February 2009, during the 81st Academy Awards. That day and the fact that the track won the Best Original Song Award and a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture made it a historic moment to celebrate.

5. Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun (1998)

This Bhangra pop track sore to overnight popularity in the South Asian diaspora in the USA, UK, and China for its lyrics that absolutely didn’t make any sense but were super catchy. In October 2016, this Daler Mehndi song was #28 in Belgium's official top 50 charts and was even incorporated as a character animation game in the World of Warcraft by Blizzard Entertainment.

6. Mera Joota Hai Japaani - Shree 420 (1956)

Another hit in the Soviet Union, this song got recognition especially for its mentions of Russian Hat (Sar pe laal topi Roosi). In 2016, this Raj Kapoor starrer track found its tunes at the beginning of Deadpool. Later in the 2013 movie Gravity, an Indian Shariff was seen singing the first song during his break time in the space.

7. Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba - Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984)

Sung by Salma Agha in the peppy tunes of music veteran Bappi Lahiri, this dance number made it to several clubs and bars across the world. It was in 2017 that the track was also used in promotional assets of Marvel’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

8. I Am A Disco Dancer - Disco Dancer (1982)

I’d trust you were living under the rocks if you didn’t know the fact that Mithun Chakraborty enjoyed a massive fan following in Russia. People there were crazy about his moves, dance, movies, and pretty much everything. When I Am A Disco Dancer was released, it became a raging sensation. Even then-USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev and his daughter had openly expressed their admiration for him.

