9 best Shriya Pilgaonkar movies and TV shows that are binge-watch-worthy

Shriya Pilgaonkar has carved a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry with her performance across several mediums. Be it her edge-of-the-seat thrillers or tongue-in-cheek comedies, the audiences have loved it all, and in case you haven’t, here are some of the best Shriya Pilgaonkar movies and TV shows that you should add to your watchlist right away.

9 best Shriya Pilgaonkar movies and TV shows that are unmissable:-

1. Mirzapur

- Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar

- IMDb Rating: 8.5

- Release Year: 2018

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

- Seasons: 2

Mirzapur is a gritty crime thriller set in the heartland of India where Shriya plays the role of a strong-willed young woman. Her performance as Sweety Gupta brings a refreshing mix of innocence and strength, making her a standout in an ensemble cast. Watching Shriya in Mirzapur is worth it for her portrayal of a character who dreams big despite the oppressive environment.

2. Fan

- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Waluscha De Sousa

- IMDb Rating: 6.9

- Release Year: 2016

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Fan, Pilgaonkar steps in the shoes of Neha who happens to be a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan's character, Aryan Khanna. Shriya's natural acting and charm make her a joy to watch in this psychological thriller. Don’t miss out on noticing how she holds her own alongside Bollywood's biggest star.

3. Guilty Minds

- Cast: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra, Sugandha Garg

- IMDb Rating: 7.3

- Release Year: 2022

- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

- Seasons: 1

Guilty Minds is a courtroom drama series where Shriya plays a principled lawyer named Kashaf Quaze who fights for justice. She is both powerful and empathetic in her screen presence and her intense performance makes Guilty Minds a must-watch for fans of legal narratives.

4. Crackdown

- Cast: Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan

- IMDb Rating: 7.4

- Release Year: 2020

- Where to Watch: Voot and Jio Cinema

- Seasons: 2

In this spying thriller, Pilgaonkar plays Divya Shirodkar who is an intelligence officer. Her role requires a blend of toughness and vulnerability, which she delivers with finesse. Shriya’s sharp acting nuances in high-stakes scenarios keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

5. Beecham House

- Cast: Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, Shriya Pilgaonkar

- IMDb Rating: 6.8

- Release Year: 2019

- Where to Watch: Netflix

- Seasons: 1

Beecham House is a historical drama set in 18th-century India. Shriya’s performance as a loyal and spirited caretaker named Chanchal is pivotal to the plot and undoubtedly she does justice to it. For those interested in historical narratives, this one’s a worthwhile deal for you - stream it soon.

6. House Arrest

- Cast: Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jim Sarbh

- IMDb Rating: 5.5

- Release Year: 2019

- Where to Watch: Netflix

House Arrest is a quirky comedy about a man who chooses to isolate himself from the world. Shriya Pilgaonkar plays Saira, a journalist who brings a new perspective into the protagonist’s life. Her performance is light-hearted yet impactful and watching her in it is no less than a delight.

7. 13 Mussoorie

- Cast: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Viraf Patel, Shoaib Ahmed

- IMDb Rating: 5.5

- Release Year: 2018

- Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

- Seasons: 1

13 Mussoorie is a thriller series where Shriya takes up the character of a journalist named Aditi Bisht who is responsible for investigating a serial killer. Her performance keeps viewers hooked throughout the series and this is one of the best Shriya Pilgaonkar series to watch.

8. The Gone Game

- Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar

- IMDb Rating: 7.9

- Release Year: 2020

- Where to Watch: Voot

- Seasons: 2

The Gone Game is a thriller set during the COVID-19 lockdown, where Shriya steps in the shoes of Suhani Gujral who is dealing with the disappearance of her brother. Her performance is emotionally charged, capturing the paranoia and fear of the pandemic making it indeed a must-watch.

9. Ishq-e-Nadaan

- Cast: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Lara Dutta, Mohit Raina, Neena Gupta

- IMDb Rating: 6.5

- Release Year: 2023

- Where to Watch: JioCinema

Ishq-e-Nadaan is a romantic drama that weaves together the lives of several characters as they navigate love and relationships in a bustling city. Shriya Pilgaonkar plays the role of Ramona, a character who is both heartfelt and relatable. Watching Shriya in Ishq-e-Nadaan is surely a treat for those who enjoy multi-layered love stories and strong character arcs.

There’s no doubt Shriya Pilgaonkar's movies and TV shows live rent-free in our hearts and also that she is one of the best talents in the country. The actress, who also has several theater works in her kitty, will be next seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Which work of hers do you like the most? Tell us @pinkvilla

