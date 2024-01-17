Was Manoj Bajpayee’s viral photo flaunting abs on New Year ‘morphed’? Actor reveals truth

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, currently basking in the acclaim for his recently released series Killer Soup, created a social media buzz on New Year's day by sharing a shirtless photo showcasing his abs. Fans were astonished by his apparent body transformation and showered him with praise. However, Manoj has now disclosed the truth behind the photo, revealing that it was, in fact, a morphed picture.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Manoj Bajpayee addressed the curiosity surrounding his apparent physical transformation, in reference to the shirtless picture he shared on New Year's. In response to the question about the secret behind his changed physique, Bajpayee revealed that the photo was not real but morphed. It turns out that the image was part of a promotional campaign for his recently released series, Killer Soup.

He explained that the strategy behind sharing the morphed photo was a deliberate move by the OTT platform on which the series premiered. “So, they wanted to start a campaign on a high with the intrigue and they managed to be successful doing it,” Bajpayee added.

In the Instagram picture posted on January 1, Manoj Bajpayee confidently showcased his chiseled physique, flaunting well-defined abs and wearing an intense expression. In the caption, he humorously wrote, "New Year New Me! Dekho d̶e̶l̶i̶c̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?"

The post not only surprised and delighted Bajpayee’s admirers but also garnered reactions from various celebrities. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap referred to Bajpayee as "Chuppe Rustom," while actor Sunil Grover exclaimed, “Aag laga di aapne internet pe!”

More about Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma starrer Killer Soup

In the dark comedy crime thriller Killer Soup, an aspiring yet talentless home chef devises a sinister plot to replace her husband with her lover. The series features Manoj Bajpayee in a dual role, opposite the talented actress Konkona Sensharma.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series made its debut on Netflix on January 11, 2024. Since its release, the show has received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics, lauded for its engaging story, witty humor, and stellar performances by the cast.

