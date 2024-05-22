WATCH: Aditi Rao Hydari ‘walks into Cannes’ in true Heeramandi style; don’t miss her viral Gaja Gamini connection

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari's commanding performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has garnered widespread acclaim. Her rendition of the Gaja Gamini walk became an instant sensation. Aditi's confident embrace of her natural curves further endeared her to audiences. Now, as she prepares to grace the Cannes Film Festival 2024, anticipation mounts. Offering a glimpse of her Cannes strut, she shared a video showcasing the Gaja Gamini walk against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera.

Aditi Rao Hydari performs Gaja Gamini walk at French Riveria

Bibbojaan from Heeramandi aka Aditi Rao Hydari has returned, showcasing her iconic Gaja Gamini walk. In her Instagram stories, the actress graces the screen in a striking yellow and black gown with a halter neck, accentuated by an umbrella in hand. With finesse, she beautifully replicates her Gajagamini walk through the streets of the French Riviera, accompanied by two companions. Sharing the moment in a video, she captions it, "Walking into Cannes like."



Watch the video right here:

Aditi Rao Hydari's iconic walk was shown in the song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao in the series. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari's first Cannes look

During an event at the Bharat Pavilion on Tuesday evening, Aditi adorned a golden ethnic ensemble along with golden jumkas and gajra, marking her debut appearance at Cannes 2024. PIB in Meghalaya tweeted photos with the caption, "Renowned Indian DOP (director of photography) Santosh Sivan received annual Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award, at Cannes Film Festival 2024, becoming the first Asian recipient of the award! The Bharat Pavilion also witnessed the presence of actor @aditiraohydari."

Advertisement

More details about Heeramandi

Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first foray into the OTT realm, delves into the intricate power dynamics of the red-light district of Heera Mandi during the Indian independence movement. Aditi portrays Bibbojaan, the eldest daughter of Mallikajaan, played by Manisha Koirala. The series is lauded for its ensemble cast, which features prominent names such as Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Fardeen Khan apart from Aditi and Manisha.

ALSO READ: As Aditi Rao Hydari returns to Cannes red carpet in 2024, let's check out her iconic looks from the past