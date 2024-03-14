WATCH: Alia Bhatt receives advance birthday wishes from paps; reveals daughter Raha’s well-being

Alia Bhatt, hailed as one of the most gifted actresses in the film industry, has captivated audiences with her remarkable performances over the years. As she prepares to mark her 31st birthday on March 15, Alia was recently spotted in the city, where she received heartfelt wishes from the paparazzi in anticipation of her special day. In a touching moment, she also shared updates about her daughter Raha's well-being.

Paps convey advance birthday wishes to Alia Bhatt and ask about her daughter Raha

Last night, Alia Bhatt stepped out in the city for a shoot, and upon exiting the studio, she found herself surrounded by eager paparazzi. Dressed in a chic ensemble comprising a blue t-shirt paired with white pants and sneakers, Alia exuded effortless style. With minimal makeup and her hair left open, she radiated natural charm.

As she made her way towards her car, one of the camerapersons affectionately addressed her as "Aloo ji" and said, “Advance mein happy birthday” (Happy birthday in advance). Others also extended early birthday wishes. Alia graciously acknowledged the greetings, expressing her gratitude.

Then someone inquired about little Raha Kapoor, asking, “Raha baby kaisi hai?” (How is Raha?) to which Alia responded, “Bahut acchi” (very well). After this warm exchange, Alia settled into her car and bid farewell to the paparazzi.

Watch the video here:

About Alia Bhatt’s professional front

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the much-awaited release of her upcoming movie, Jigra, scheduled to hit theaters on September 27. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions, this action-packed thriller promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Alia recently concluded filming for the movie in Singapore, alongside her co-star Vedang Raina.

In addition to Jigra, Alia is set to headline a film in the popular YRF spy universe, expanding her repertoire with yet another exciting project. Furthermore, fans can anticipate her second collaboration with renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the epic saga Love & War, where she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

