WATCH: Anil Kapoor recreating his iconic Mr India look in 2024 will make you crave for a sequel

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. Being in the industry for nearly four decades now, he continues to entertain audiences with his captivating onscreen presence. His illustrious long career boasts several iconic characters to his credit. One of the most loved characters has to be 1987, Mr India. Recently, the Animal actor stepped out in the city recreating his iconic look leaving fans amazed.

Anil Kapoor recreates his iconic Mr India look

On Thursday, April 4, a while back, Anil Kapoor was spotted in the city. Though his mere presence is enough to turn heads, however, this time the reason was all the more special. In the video shared by the paps, the veteran actor was seen exiting the building. What caught everyone’s attention was his look. Kapoor sporting a monochromatic look donned a white shirt paired with black pants and shoes with a fashionable hat. The hat left all his fans reminded of his iconic character from the movie, Mr India.

In the video, after exiting the building, he acknowledged the paps by flashing a bright smile with a wave. He also flashed a thumbs-up before sitting in his swanky black car.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to Anil Kapoor's look

Minutes after the video was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over his timeless charm. A fan wrote, “Evergreen,” while another fan remarked, “The sequel to Mr India should be made with him in the lead,” while a third fan expressed, “Anil Kapoor ki Mr India movie no one hai,” and another fan called him, “Youngman.”

The sci-fi film, Mr India was released in the year 1987. It featured Anil Kapoor in the titular role along with Sridevi opposite him. Meanwhile Amrish Puri was seen in the negative role of Mogambo. His character and dialogue, “Mogambo Khush Hua,” continues to be fans’ favorite to date.

Anil Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The patriotic action-thriller film also starred Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others in important roles and was released earlier this year in January on Republic Day’s eve. After performing well at the box-office, the film was recently made available to stream on OTT.

