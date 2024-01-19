WATCH: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan arrive at Sohail Khan’s house for her birthday bash; cut cake with paparazzi

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan found love again in Sshura Khan. Last month, the couple got married in an intimate nikkah ceremony at sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. On January 18, the actor celebrated his wife Sshura’s 31st birthday at brother Sohail Khan’s house. They were also spotted cutting a cake with paparazzi.

On December 24, Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with the love of his life, celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, in an intimate ceremony. The entire Khan family, including Salman Khan, was present to bless the couple on their new journey. Now, as his wife celebrated her first birthday with him and his family, his brother Sohail Khan hosted a little get-together.

The couple arrived at Sohail Khan’s house looking stylish together. For the night, the Dabangg actor came in his swanky black and white luxury car. The actor looked dapper in his cool and casual outfit, featuring black denim, a charcoal grey shirt, a black jacket, and sneakers.

As he waited for his wife to get down from the car and pose with him for the paps, he engaged in a cute banter with them. When someone said, ‘Bhabi ka pehla birthday hai. (It’s bhabhi’s first birthday)’ he hilariously responded, ‘Nhi nhi pehla nhi hai, pehla hota toh boht.. (No, no, it’s not her first birthday).’

In another video, the couple can be seen leaving the apartment when one of the paparazzi arrives with a chocolate cake. Sshura held Arbaaz’s hand as she cut the cake while the shutterbugs sang the birthday song for her. She looked ravishing in a red power suit paired with black wedges, minimal makeup, and her wavy hair left open.

Arbaaz Khan wishes Sshura Khan on her birthday

Earlier today, the actor took to social media and posted a mushy photo with his wife, Sshura. Expressing his love for her, he penned, “Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older actually very very old. When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying “Qubool Hai” to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back.”

