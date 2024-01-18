Arbaaz Khan drops mushy photo with wife Sshura Khan on her birthday; ‘You light up my life’

Arbaaz Khan got married for the second time to the celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023, in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place at his sister Arpita Khan’s home, which was attended by close family members and friends. Ever since then, the couple has been painting the town red with their mushy posts for each other. Today, Arbaaz’s wife Sshura Khan is celebrating her 31st birthday, thus, to mark the occasion, the loving husband crafted a romantic birthday wish for his love.

Arbaaz Khan's cutest birthday wish for wife Sshura Khan

Today, on January 18, Arbaaz Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a mushy photo with his wife Sshura Khan. In the photo, the much-in-love couple is caught in a moment, laughing out loud. The duo is seen twinning in white. While Arbaaz is seen sporting a white T-shirt, Sshura looks beautiful in a white shirt with open tresses.

While crafting the romantic birthday post, he penned a long note that reads, “Happiest birthday my love Shura (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you , oops older (accompanied by a smile emoji) actually very very old (with a goofy emoji) when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Advertisement

“From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying “ Kabool Hai “ to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back (Accompanied by a kiss and red heart emoji),” he further added.

Take a look: Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

In addition to this, a few hours back, Arbaaz Khan’s sister Arpita Khan dropped a wedding photo. In the photo, “Happiest 31st Birthday @sshurakhan,” she wrote alongside.

Take a look:

The close wedding ceremony of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan was attended by close family members including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Alivra Agnihotri and others whilst Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani, Farah Khan and others from the industry had attended the nikaah ceremony.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon visits Somnath Jyotirling Temple with daughter Rasha Thadani ahead of Karmma Calling release