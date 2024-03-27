WATCH: Arhaan Khan and rumored ladylove Rasha Thadani spotted leaving Mumbai club

Bollywood veterans Arbaaz Khan and Raveena Tandon have contributed to the rich history of the Indian film industry. While they continue to shine as acclaimed stars, their kids have started enjoying the limelight they are receiving. A while ago, both Arhaan Khan and Rasha Thadani were spotted exiting the same venue in Mumbai.

Arhaan Khan and Rasha Thadani papped leaving the same club in Mumbai

Rumor has it that Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan is dating Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. Their multiple public appearances together have made people believe the rumors. A while ago, Khan was spotted leaving a Mumbai club. Just like his father and uncle Salman Khan, he also has a very cordial and jovial relationship with the paparazzi. In the clip, he can be seen engaging in a fun banter with the photographers and getting them well with his hand gestures. He also enquired about their health and well-being.

Take a look:

In another video, Rasha was spotted coming out of the same venue as Arhaan. The pretty youngster looked chic in her casual outfit. For the night out, she decided to go with a white crop top paired with black trousers. Donning a pair of sneakers, she held her water bottle in one hand and her luxury bag in another as she left the venue. The celebrity also obliged the request of the shutterbugs and posed for them.

Take a look:

Arhaan Khan is currently gearing up for his debut podcast show Dumb Biryani. Nearly a week ago, he dropped the teaser of his show featuring father Arbaaz Khan, mom Malaika Arora, and the Tiger 3-star Salman Khan.

Celebs react to Arhaan Khan's podcast

As soon as Khan’s podcast was announced, several Bollywood stars showed their support for the youngster. Arjun Kapoor shared the teaser on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Madness!! This is definitely going to be a blast. My Kinda biryani, can't wait to see it.” Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt also congratulated Arhaan. Ananya Panday penned on social media, “Anything w the word biryani in it and I am sold anyway! This looks like so fun, waiting to watch.” Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Sshura Khan and others also wished him well.

