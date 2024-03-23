Arjun Kapoor 'can't wait' for GF Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan's podcast; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and more react

Arjun Kapoor recently shared girlfriend Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan's debut podcast trailer on his Instagram stories, showing his support for the new venture. The trailer marks Arhaan's entry into the podcasting world, and Arjun's gesture indicates he supports his partner's family. Celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and many more congratulated Arhaan on social media.

Arjun Kapoor can't wait for Arhaan Khan's podcast

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared the teaser of Arhaan Khan's debut podcast Dumb Biryani. He wrote, "Madness!! This is definitely going to be a blast. My Kinda biryani, can't wait to see it."

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulates Arhaan Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories and re-shared the teaser video of Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani podcast and wrote, "Well done Arhaan, congratulations darling".

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram stories and shared the teaser video and wrote, "This looks too much fun, have seen u since u were this little. Although i hope u never grow up."

Karan Johar

Karan Johar took to Instagram stories and wrote, "When Arhaan Khan is left candid and an on a free wheeling podcast! Anything is possible. Don't miss this or you'll regret."

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Looking forward to this Arhaan Khan, All the best."

Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Arhaan Khan, can't wait to watch".

About Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani

Arhaan Khan recently made waves on Instagram as he unveiled his inaugural podcast venture, Dumb Biryani, in collaboration with Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma. The teaser video shared by Arhaan offers a glimpse into the trio's candid discussions, sharing their personal anecdotes and aspirations. They reflect on life's experiences and express their excitement for future endeavors.

Take a look:

Dumb Biryani marks the debut of a six-episode podcast series starring Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma. Presented by Revolio Media, the show will exclusively premiere on their YouTube channel. This limited series promises to offer listeners an intimate glimpse into the lives and experiences of the trio as they engage in candid conversations about various aspects of life.

