WATCH: Bipasha Basu drops cutesy glimpse of daughter Devi as they enjoy ‘Gorgeous Sunset’ at beach

Bipasha Basu’s world is currently revolving around her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter Devi. As the Fighter actor celebrated his 42nd birthday, the family went on a staycation at a beach resort and celebrated his big day. A while ago, the actress shared an adorable video showcasing the fun she had with her little one by the beach.

Bipasha Basu and daughter Devi enjoy a gorgeous sunset at a beach

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s lives took a 360-degree turn when the actors were blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Devi Basu Singh Grover in November 2022. Since then, Basu’s social media has been flooded with cute glimpses of the little one and her fun antics. She is sometimes seen flaunting her colorful hairdos that she’s obsessed with, while on some occasions she can be seen enjoying beach vacations with her parents.

The family of three recently checked into a beautiful resort where they celebrated Karan’s birthday. It involved bringing in his big day at a bohemian setup, enjoying lots of pool time, and watching beautiful sunsets from the property. A while ago, the Dhoom 2 actress took to social media and shared a video of the happy time she spent with her daughter watching the setting sun. In the clip, the actress as she wore a white textured short dress. She took at the seashore barefoot and played with Devi who looked cute in her yellow and green outfit. Sharing the video, she penned, “Gorgeous Sunset.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of Alone in 2014 and fell for each other. They then got married on April 30, 2016.

Karan Singh Grover’s work front

Karan Singh Grover had a very successful television career before he starred in Hindi films like Alone and Hate Story 3. The biggest hit of his career was Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter which was released earlier this year. The first installment in a planned aerial action franchise also starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and many other actors.

