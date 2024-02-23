Arti Singh and Rajiv Adatia extend heartwarming wishes to Karan Singh Grover on his 42nd birthday

Karan Grover is celebrating his 42nd birthday this year. On this special day, numerous friends from the television industry took to social media to extend birthday greetings to him. Notable among those sending their wishes were Arti Singh and Rajiv Datia. As of yet, the actor has not shared any posts from his birthday festivities.

What does Arti Singh have in a package for Karan Grover?

Previously in Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh disclosed that Karan is her closest friend, mentioning she has his contact saved under the name ‘Jigar ka tukda (Piece of my heart)' in her phone. Before Arti's entry into the Bigg Boss house, Karan presented her with one of his jackets, suggesting she wear it whenever she feels down.

Therefore, Arti has left no stone unturned to wish his friend abundance on his birthday. In the first video that she shared, she writes, “Happy birthday my Jigar ka tukda .. @iamksgofficial im so proud of u for the person u are .... thank u for being you . U know I love u a lot …. May god bless u with lots of happiness good work and health .”

Later she shared another video of herself, grooving with her BFF Karan Grover at a party, seems like he is the only person with whom she can truly be herself. She writes, “Kept this video for this day happy birthday @iamksgofficial Devi ke papa may god keep u happy and healthy alwayssss”

Arti Singh wished her BFF good health and happiness.

How Rajiv Adatia wished Karan on his birthday

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia extended his warm wishes to Karan Grover on his 42nd birthday. He shared a picture where he is standing with Karan Grover and Bipasha Basu. He writes, “Happy Happy Birthday Dearest Bro @iamksgofficial have an awesome birthday sending you so much love !! Have an amazing day!! @bipashabasu

Karan Grover’s work journey

Karan Grover's career journey includes several years dedicated to the television industry, where he made notable appearances in shows such as Dil Dosti Dance, Qubool Hai, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Recently, Karan was featured in the movie Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. This film features a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi.

