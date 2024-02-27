WATCH: Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of daughter Devi engrossed in books; dubs her 'Little Bibliophile'

Bipasha Basu is currently immersed in a blissful chapter of her life, cherishing precious moments with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their charming daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress delights in sharing glimpses of their vibrant life, particularly the heartwarming moments spent with their adorable little one. In a recent update, Bipasha shared a delightful video capturing their daughter engrossed in her books, fully absorbed and busy exploring the world of literature.

Devi is occupied with her storybooks

On Monday, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram to offer her fans and followers a glimpse into the bedtime routine of her daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. In the shared video, Devi is engrossed in her storybook, seemingly pondering which story she would like her momma to read to her. With her adorable swirly hair adorned with red clips, Devi's innocence and charm shine through. It's an endearing moment captured, showcasing the precious bond between mother and daughter. The actress captioned the post, "Little Bibliophile ( bookworm )!!!"

Take a look:

Bipasha Basu's work front

Bipasha Basu, a celebrated Indian actress, has undeniably left an indelible mark on Bollywood with her captivating performances. Born on January 7, 1979, in Delhi, she swiftly rose to prominence through memorable roles in iconic films such as Raaz, Jism, and Dhoom 2. Beyond her acting prowess, she has also emerged as a source of inspiration for fitness enthusiasts, motivating countless individuals with her steadfast dedication to health and wellness.

While her most recent on-screen appearance was in the miniseries Dangerous in 2020, fans eagerly anticipating her return to the silver screen received encouraging news in a recent interview with News18. When asked about her impending comeback, the actress expressed her eagerness to resume her acting career. She candidly discussed her efforts to strike a balance between her professional commitments and family life, hinting at an exciting new phase in her illustrious career.

