WATCH: Harshvardhan Rane bows down to fans before his final psychology honors exam; says 'Seniors ka aashirwad le liya'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane marked his debut with the film, Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016. He also appeared in Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey-starrer Haseen Dillruba in 2021. The actor was last seen in Saavi (2023), the action-thriller headlined by Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla.

On his educational front, Harshvardhan Rane has been preparing for his final exam in Psychology Honors these days and a video of the actor has caught our attention on Instagram.

Harshvardhan Rane meets his fans before his last exam

On Wednesday (July 3), Harshvardhan Rane took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be seen interacting with his fans at an institution. The actor also posed with students and teachers for selfies.

In the clip, one of the female students can be heard saying, "I am a second-year student, so main aapki senior hui (I am your senior in that way)." To which, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor bows down to touch her feet.

As he tries to take her blessings, the girl hesitates and stops him.

Harshavardhan penned a hilarious caption on his post. "Seniors ka ashirwaad le liya, teacher ki blessings mil gai (Seniors and a teacher have blessed me)...hoping for above 75% marks," an excerpt from his caption reads.

The actor added that it was the "toughest but the most satisfying month" of his life. Harshvardhan informed his fans that he will appear for the final exam on July 6.

As per his hashtag, the Haseen Dillruba actor is pursuing his first year of Psychology Honors.

Watch the video here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to Harshvardhan Rane's gesture

Many netizens reacted to Harshvardhan Rane's latest post on Instagram. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Watching him studying is a therapy for me."

"The most humble actor," reads a comment.

"I wonder sometimes how can a celebrity be so humble … it’s a treat to watch you sir. Have learned a lot from you. Grateful to you," a fan wrote.

Another Instagram user commented, "You're so kind. Always inspiration for us."

Harshvardhan Rane's role as Inder Lal Parihaar, a hopeless romantic in the director duo Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru's 2016 film, Sanam Teri Kasam, is still cherished till date. He was paired with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the movie.

