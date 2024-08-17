WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan adorably interacts with holy cow 'Laxmi' and receives blessings in fun video; 'Bahut bada hai yeh'

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is known for his interactions with the paparazzi, but this time, he shared a special moment with a holy cow. In a video that’s gone viral, Ibrahim is seen engaging with the revered animal instead of the usual media crew.

Dressed casually in a loose T-shirt and shorts, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted today interacting with a holy cow named Laxmi. A man brought the revered cow to meet the actor, and while introducing Laxmi, he asked for her blessings, calling her name. Ibrahim then patted the cow, smiling broadly, and remarked, “Bahut bada hai yeh” (This cow is very big) before stepping away. The heartwarming video has quickly captured the internet’s attention and is melting hearts everywhere.

Ibrahim Ali Khan has recently been in the spotlight due to ongoing rumors about his relationship with actress Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari. Speculation about their romance began in 2022, sparked by their appearances together, including at a Post Malone concert in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course. Their frequent outings for lunch and dinner have further fueled these rumors, keeping the gossip mills busy.

Earlier, Shweta Tiwari addressed the rumors surrounding her daughter Palak Tiwari. In an interview with Galatta, she expressed concern over how such rumors might impact Palak’s confidence, noting that while her daughter is currently strong, the relentless speculation about her relationships can be overwhelming. Shweta mentioned that Palak is often surprised by these rumors and sometimes finds them troubling despite her attempts to brush them off.

Additionally, Shweta commented on the criticism Palak has faced about her slim figure. She mentioned that although Palak was initially affected, she now understands that many people admire her figure and recognize the hard work she has put into achieving it.

Palak Tiwari previously clarified in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that her relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan is purely platonic. She explained that their outings were with a group of friends and that the media coverage created a narrative that didn’t reflect their true relationship. Palak emphasized that they are just good friends who occasionally chat, and there is no romantic involvement between them.

