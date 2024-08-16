Devara: Kareena Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan gush over birthday boy Saif Ali Khan’s POWERFUL look as teaser drops

Saif Ali Khan has joined hands with NTR Jr. for their upcoming Telugu-language action drama film, Devara: Part 1. The makers shared the first glimpse of the power-packed movie and dropped the teaser on August 16. Showing their support for Saif’s brutal look as Bhaira, Kareena, and Ibrahim reacted on social media.

On his birthday, Saif Ali Khan gave a surprise to his fans and dropped the teaser of his upcoming movie, Devara: Part 1. While his fans jumped out of their seats to watch the senior actor in his never-seen-before avatar, his family was blown away, too.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted the teaser and penned a burning heart emoji with “#Devara” penned on it. She was joined by his son, actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, who also dropped multiple fire emojis, expressing how impressed he is with his father’s look.

Take a look:

On Saif’s 54th birthday, several Bollywood celebs expressed their love and admiration for the veteran actor. Earlier today, his wife dropped a throwback image of themselves from 2007, along with a recent photo from their vacation. She penned, “happy birthday to the love of my life. parthenon 2007, parthenon 2024. who would have thought? as they say must keep growing which we did and quite well.”

Ibrahim also wished his father on his big day with a collab post with his sister, Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan. He dropped images from his birthday celebration featuring Bebo, Saif, and Sara. “Happiest Birthday Abba” they captioned it.

Moreover, Saif’s co-star NTR Jr also dropped a special post for the birthday boy on X (formerly Twitter). The RRR star tweeted, “Happy birthday Saif sir. Here's to another amazing year of creating magic on screen! Can’t wait for the world to witness BHAIRA.”

For the unknown, the Koratala Siva directorial movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut, along with Prakash Raj and Srikanth. The film also has actors Shruti Marathe, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, Ajay, and many more. For the unknown, Devara: Part 1 is all set to hit theatera on September 27, 2024.

