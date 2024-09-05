WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan hugging Ananya Panday at Call Me Bae’s screening while Karan Johar smiles at them, makes us manifest movie with this trio

The grand star-studded Call Me Bae screening witnessed the presence of several Bollywood celebs. A video from the special event featured Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, lead star Ananya Panday, and producer Karan Johar sharing a warm hug; leaving everyone hoping for them to collaborate on a project.

On Wednesday evening, several Bollywood celebs attended the screening of Dharma-backed Call Me Bae. Among many videos ruling the internet, a video featured Karan Johar warmly hugging Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo was also seen engaged in a candid conversation while they had hearty laughter.

Additionally, Ananya Panday was also standing beside them while she typed a message. She looked a little confused while she was speaking to her team member. The actress later joined KJO and Iggy, where we see the latter giving a hug to the actress. It won’t be wrong to say that looking at their sweet bond, Bollywood lovers are bound to manifest a movie marking the collaboration of the trio.

Reacting to the video, fans thronged the comments section, gushing over the video. A fan wrote, "Fantastic," while another pointed out, "Ananya’s typing speed," and a third fan remarked, "Ibrahim is looking cute." Another user remarked, "What a grace yaar such a lovely bind they share."

In addition to this, a fan wrote, "Karan Johar, pls cast them together in ur movie," and another fan stated, "Ananya is heavenly beautiful."

The screening of Call Me Bae was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina, among others.

It is important to mention that Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen. Directed by Boman Irani’s Kayoze Irani, the film also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.

The much-buzzed Call Me Bae is a coming-of-age drama series that will mark Ananya Panday’s digital debut. The show also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur in key roles. A Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, the show is poised to get its digital release on September 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

