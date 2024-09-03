Ananya Panday writes emotional post on her ‘fighter’ pet Fudge’s demise with UNSEEEN childhood pics: ‘Life filled with so much food…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of a death.

Ananya Panday lost her pet dog, Fudge, and penned an emotional note on his passing away. The Call Me Bae actress shared several unseen pictures from her childhood as she reminisced about their memorable times. The actress’ post attracted reactions from her mother Bhavana Pandey, BFF Shanaya Kapoor, and more.

Today, on September 3, Ananya Panday announced the demise of her pet dog, Fugde. She took to her Instagram and posted many photos with her pet dog. The post began with a childhood photo of the Call Me Bae actress holding her pet, followed by a cutesy photo with her mother who was holding the little pup in her arms and posed with the actress and her sister, Rysa Panday.

The following pictures give a glimpse of the Panday sisters sleeping with Fudge. In another picture, we can the actress’ grandmother tying her hair while she poses with her furry friend for the camera. The subsequent pictures were close shots of her pet enough to melt your heart.

She wrote a heartfelt note as a tribute in the caption expressing, “2008 - (accompanied by an infinity emoji) Rest in peace Fudge, I love you fighter (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)16 years of a life filled with so much food and joy, I’ll miss you every single day.”

Reacting to the post, Ananya’s mother dropped multiple red-heart emojis and BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "red-heart emoji love you." In addition to this, Zoya Akhtar, Pulkit Samrat, Maheep Kapoor, Ayesha Shroff among others dropped multiple red-heart emojis in the comments section.

In addition to this, Sophie Choudry expressed, "I’m so sorry love..He will still watch over your from doggy heaven" followed by a pink heart and a flower.

On the work front, Ananya is looking forward to the release of her debut release, Call Me Bae. Directed by Collin D’Cunha the coming of age drama series is already generating significant buzz on the internet.

The show also stars Vihaan Samat, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the series will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 6.

