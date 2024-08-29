WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted outside Siddharth Anand’s office; fans ask ‘Are they collaborating?’

It was indeed a special day as fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan were left in amazement. Actually, both celebrated stars of Bollywood were recently spotted outside director Siddharth Anand’s office. In addition to this, Sonam Bajwa and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were also seen exiting from the building.

Today, on Aug 29, a while back, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Mumbai outside director Siddharth Anand’s office. In a video shared by the paps, the actor was captured by the shutterbugs from a distance while he was hiding himself behind a black umbrella. Another video featured the actor exiting the office in his swanky car.

Take a look

In addition to this, a few hours back, Saif Ali Khan was also seen arriving at the Pathaan director’s office. The video clip shared by the paparazzi featured the Devara actor seen in his swanky white Range Rover. He looked dashing in an orange t-shirt while he smiled, waved and flashed thumbs up at the paps sitting inside the car.

The actor was seen sharing a warm hug with the director outside his office as they engaged in a conversation.

Take a look

Soon after the video surfaced fans reacted to the video expressing their anticipation. A fan wrote, "good" another fan asked, "What’s cooking?Are they collaborating?" another fan asked, "Saif was also seen outside Sidharth anand’s office. Any collab?" In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and fire emojis also in the comments section.

Advertisement

Notably, Sonam Bajwa and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were also seen exiting the director’s office. For her latest outing, Bajwa was seen in blue crop top and baggy jeans with open-hair. She smiled at the paps before taking her leave.

It is worth-mentioning that Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have earlier collaborated on Pathaan. Meanwhile, Saif and Anand have worked in Salaam Namaste and are all set to charm the audiences with their upcoming association for Jewel Thief.

Shah Rukh is currently busy with Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming action entertainer, King. The film stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the key roles, whereas Saif will be seen in Devara alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.

ALSO READ: Sikandar star Salman Khan attends event in Mumbai despite rib injury; worried fans pour love