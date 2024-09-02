Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the trio of Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar, and Anees Bazmee reunited to take the franchise forward. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team pulled off a casting coup by getting back the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan, on board the horror comedy. The film got even bigger with Animal fame Triptii Dimri joining the franchise regulars, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan reunited today for a special poster shoot.

According to sources close to the development, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan are shooting for the first look posters of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. “The principal shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is wrapped up and the post-production work is going on in full swing for a Diwali 2024 release. The team is shooting for special posters today, which will be launched in a fortnight. Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have decided on a 45-day marketing campaign for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and are confident to take the audience on an entertaining ride this Diwali,” revealed a source.

The source further added that the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa film is the biggest of the franchise. “The script has a lot of Diwali elements, which is the reason why the makers are targeting to bring the horror comedy during the festival period. Once the assets are launched, the audience too will get a glimpse of the flavour that the film has to offer,” the source added.

For those unaware, the Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had raked in Rs 185 crore and proved to be a big money spinner for Kartik Aaryan, turning out to be the first blockbuster in post-pandemic times for the Hindi Industry. A teaser for the horror comedy is locked and is expected to be launched soon. Below are the images of Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

