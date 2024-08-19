THROWBACK: When Sara Ali Khan called brother Ibrahim more mature than her; ‘Padhai mein nalla hai lekin’

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most loved siblings. On the occasion of Rakshabandhan 2024, we caught our hands on a throwback revelation made by the actress as she called her brother way smarter and mature than her.

The quintessential sibling bond filled with love and quirks is often seen between Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. From hilarious social media banters to quirky posts for each other, fans know the cherished bond they share. During a candid conversation in 2020 on East India Comedy’s YouTube channel, the actress was asked about being the coolest sibling to her brother.

In her response, Sara complimented her brother stating, "He is definitely more mature than me, and you know I think he is smarter than me." When the hosts humorously interjected that they wouldn’t have been able to appreciate their sibling like that, the actress was quick to add, "padhai mein nalla hai lekin(He is not good in studies)" with a huge laugh.

During her various public appearances also, Sara is often seen accompanied by her brother Ibrahim. Their bond on social media screams sibling bond.

It was just a couple of days back, on Friday, Sara and her brother Ibrahim were seen arriving to celebrate their father, Saif Ali Khan’s 54th birthday. The actress also shared pictures from the celebrations. In the snaps shared, the handsome birthday boy was seen sporting a white shirt and blue denim jeans, twinning with his son Ibrahim.

On the other hand, Sara looked gorgeous in a blue crop top and baggy pants. The trio was seen posing next to a chocolate cake and a room filled with balloons. The text on one of the balloons read, "Best dad."

Take a look

Speaking of the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma and, Fatima Sana Shaikh in the key roles. The film is scheduled to release on September 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma-backed film, Sarzameen. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film also stars Kajol in the pivotal role.

