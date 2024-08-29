Karan Johar recalls being called 'pansy' during his college years because he was 'feminine': ‘Couldn’t express mai iss kism ka ladka hoon…’

Karan Johar is among the popular filmmakers of Bollywood. He is also known for speaking his heart out. Recently, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director recalled his early childhood days, when he was called ‘pansy’ because he was ‘feminine’ as a child.

In a recent conversation with Dr. Jai Madaan on her YouTube channel, Karan Johar recalled realizing a little earlier that he was not in the ‘comfortable’ environment around him. "Mujhe laga main doosron ladkon ki tarah nahin hoon (I felt I was not like other boys)."

He explained his point stating that he would differentiate himself from other boys in terms of what they used to think, their inclination towards games/sports, nature, and their personality. The veteran filmmaker Karan mentioned that when he realized it, he went into "some kind of a zone" because of the weight he put on between the age of 7-9, he realized that he found comfort in food, chocolates, and desserts.

The 52-year-old admitted that he failed to find comfort in other situations while he was "combating" his inner self, finding questions as to why was he different from others. It was only years later that he happily accepted himself for who he was. "I’ve to make that my armor in my strength. I don’t want to be apologetic about who I am," he recalled.

In addition to this, the filmmaker also talked about people who would use specific words to body-shame. According to him, they are "insensitive" people who are hiding themselves behind a lot of layers and that they find their defense mechanism by attacking somebody else.

More than that, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director mentioned that it was the term "pansy" that used to bother him a lot. The director mentioned that he heard this word a lot "because he was feminine as a child" during his college years in the ‘80s and early ‘90s. He shared that this term used to "disturb" him a lot.

"It was this particular comment which felt like a verbal attack on my core being, my personality and I couldn’t express main iss kism ka ladka hoon meri (I’m this kind of boy and my)choices or interests are different from other boys, but I feel jab vo mujhe attack karte the (When they used to attack me) it used to make me question my very being," he further added.

Karan Johar is looking forward to his upcoming produced show, Call Me Bae led by Ananya Panday.