WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her love for ghee; enjoys 'adventures of Tirumala' with rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya, Orry

On March 6, Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, along with their friend Orry, were spotted visiting the Tirumala Temple on the occasion of the actress's birthday. The pictures and videos of them from the temple premises went viral on social media. Today, March 20, Orry dropped an inside video featuring three of them from their visit.

Janhvi Kapoor's spiritual Tirumala trip with Shikhar Pahariya and Orry

Taking to his Instagram account a while ago, Orry shared an inside video featuring him, Janhvi Kapoor, and her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya from their visit to the Tirumala Temple on March 6.

In the inside video, Shikhar can be seen climbing the stairs of the temple. In another glimpse, Janhvi can be seen eating a meal with ghee and saying, "I love ghee." On the other hand, the trio's fun banter inside the plane is too hard to miss.

Sharing the video, Orry wrote, "The adventures of Tirumala."

On March 6, a video surfaced on the internet showing Janhvi Kapoor at the Tirumala temple. She stuns in a pink traditional saree paired with an orange blouse. Along with her, we can also spot the actress' rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, who is wearing a traditional white veshti. Another person who accompanies them is Janhvi's BFF Orry.

In the video, we can also see that, like a true protective boyfriend, Shikhar protects his rumored girlfriend from the crowd at the Tirupati temple. The trio seems to be seeking blessings at the Tirupati temple on the occasion of the actress' 27th birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor has some exciting projects on the horizon, displaying her talent in various genres. Fans are eager to see her in the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, directed by Sharan Sharma. She is also set to shine in the patriotic thriller Ulajh.

Moreover, Janhvi is gearing up for her Telugu debut in Devara, where she'll share the screen with Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She will also be seen alongside Ram Charan in RC16. The big announcement for the same was dropped on the occasion of her birthday.

