WATCH: Rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya turns protective for Janhvi Kapoor, saves her from crowd at Tirupati temple

Janhvi Kapoor is having a successful run in her career with major film projects lined up. Today marks her 27th birthday and social media is buzzing with birthday wishes for the talented actress. Besides her professional achievements, Janhvi is also making headlines for her personal life. Rumors suggest that she is romantically involved with Shikhar Pahariya, and fans are eagerly watching their chemistry unfold. The alleged couple is currently in Tirupati seeking blessings on Janhvi's special day.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and Orry in Tirupati

A video has surfaced on the internet wherein we can see Janhvi Kapoor at the Tirupati temple. She stuns in a Pink colored traditional saree that she paired with an orange-colored blouse. Along with her, we can also spot the actress’ rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya who is wearing a traditional white-colored veshti. The actress walks with two of her team members while Shikhar follows.

Another person who accompanies them is Janhvi’s BFF Orry. It is a very rare sight to see him in traditional attire. In the video, we can also see that like a true protective boyfriend, Shikhar protects his rumored girlfriend from the crowd at the Tirupati temple. The trio seems to be seeking blessings at the Tirupati temple on the occasion of the actress’ 27th birthday.

Check out the video:

See beau Shikhar Pahariya's birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor

On Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, shared a sweet birthday wish along with a photo of them hugging together and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. How romantic! In the other picture, Janhvi can be seen posing with her beau's fur babies. Shikhar captioned the photo, "love from all your fur babies".

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor has some exciting projects on the horizon, displaying her talent in various genres. Fans are eager to see her in the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, directed by Sharan Sharma. She is also set to shine in the patriotic thriller Ulajh.

Moreover, Janhvi is gearing up for her Telugu debut in Devara, where she'll share the screen with Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She will also be seen alongside Ram Charan in RC16. The big announcement for the same was dropped on the occasion of her birthday.

