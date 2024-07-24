WATCH: Jaya Bachchan's epic response on being questioned about Budget 2024 will leave you in splits; 'This is just a drama'

Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan is known for her quirky stances and humorous responses, which are often captured on camera. The Guddi actress presents her distinctive viewpoints and witty remarks and recently weighed in on the newly presented Budget 2024.

Known for her candidness, Bachchan offered a humorous take on the budget and its impending reforms, capturing attention with her unique response.

Jaya Bachchan gives epic 'no reaction' to Budget 2024

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress and MP was asked by ANI outside the Parliament about her reaction to the Budget 2024. She responded, "I have no reaction; ye koi budget hai reaction karney wala? It is just drama. Promises that are kept on paper will never be implemented."



Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

On July 11, ANI posted a series of photos on their official X handle from legendary actress Jaya Bachchan's visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. She was joined by Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

In one of the images, Jaya is seen having a candid conversation with temple workers who presented her with a gift. Another photo captures Abhishek receiving a similar gift from the staff. Additionally, a third picture shows Jaya, Abhishek, and Shweta walking within the temple grounds.

For the occasion, Shweta wore a red traditional suit, Jaya opted for a simple yet elegant yellow suit, and Abhishek chose a white kurta pyjama paired with a black Nehru jacket.

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she starred alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film received a positive response from both fans and critics, and Bachchan was praised for her portrayal of Dhanlakshmi.

